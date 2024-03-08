After winning the 1Day Cup and playing in the final of the 4-Day Series, Western Province kick off their T20 Challenge campaign against the Dolphins at Kingsmead tonight at 6pm. And they’ve got a clear mission ahead of boom-boom fest, with coach Salieg Nackerdien warning his manne that they are in for a marathon and not a sprint.

Each team plays 14 matches and faces their opponents home and away in the tournament that runs from this weekend to April 28. Be ready: Coach Nackerdien. Picture :Shaun Roy/BackpagePix The top four teams from the eight participating teams (WP, Dolphins, Warriors, Lions, Tuskers, Titans, Boland and North West) make the semifinals, with the two top teams hosting the final four clashes. Nackerdien knows injuries will play a role at some point - with Wayne Parnell already ruled out of the Dolphins match with a bout of flu - and therefore says they will use their hele squad to make it two from two in SA’s domestic white-ball tournaments.

World Sport Betting Western Province names a strong squad for the CSA T20 Challenge

Nackerdien explains: "The message that we normally send - everyone is not going to play the first six games, but whatever happens they must be ready to come in. "They need to understand what is required, what they need to do when they are not travelling. That was quite good over the last couple of months - guys playing club cricket when they are not travelling and guys being keen to play club cricket. "So when they come in and fit in, they fit in nicely…"

He adds: "14 games, there are gonna be challenges and everyone's got to be ready." Captain Kyle Verreynne adds: "It's quite a long competition which we haven't had for a long time. "We're just trying to stay nice and fresh. We're really looking forward to it and can't wait to get going. "I think the team's in a really good space and hopefully, we can have a successful T20 campaign."

Weekend's T20 fixtures Tonight: Dolphins v WP, Titans v Dragons, Warriors v Tuskers, Lions v Rocks. Sunday: Dolphins v Warriors, Dragons v Lions, Western Province v Tuskers, Rocks v Titans (all 2pm).