Western Province coach Salieg Nackerdien knows it’s now or never for his team in their 4-Day Series clash against the Dolphins at Newlands. Starting at 10am today, fourth-placed Province need maximum points against the log leaders, while keeping a close eye on the match between the third placed Lions and second-placed Titans.

A hele 19.5 points behind the Titans, WP need at least 20 points and then also need the Lions to beat the Titans but to get fewer bonus points than them. It’s complicated, but Nackerdien is hopeful. Looking back at last week's Wesley Bedja maiden 5fer in Gqeberha!!



How good was that. 👏![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🏏![CDATA[]]>😍#WPcricket #BoysInBlue💙 #westernprovince #4DaySeries #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/e9ckstwlgR — Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) February 21, 2024 He says:“The next four days will be a challenge for all of us involved , characters will be tested and play a big role going into this game...