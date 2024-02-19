Province wrapped up the win on Friday, bowling out the hosts for 169 runs in the fourth innings with Jiveshan Pillay scoring 101 of those runs.

Western Province beat the Warriors by 64 runs in their 4-Day Series clash at St George’s Park last weekend.

For Province, Beuran Hendricks (3/40), Onke Nyaku (3/27) and Wesley Bedja (3/45) did the damage with ball in hand, as Province now lie fourth on the log with one round left to play.

Wesley Bedja put in a strong performance this past week to claim his maiden first class 5-wicket haul in only his second game.



With figures of 5/19 (1st inn), 3/45 (2nd inni) it’ll be a game the young man won’t forget for a long time.#westernprovince #boysinblue💙 #capetown pic.twitter.com/t4j8eoKg9i — Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) February 18, 2024

With the two top teams clashing in the final, the Capetonians this week lock horns with the top-of-the-log Dolphins in the Mother City in a bid to still make the playoffs for the trophy.

Elsewhere around the country, Pieter Malan scored 162 and Jean Du Plessis 120 for the Rocks and Dominic Hendricks 135 and Wiaan Mulder 141 for the Lions as they played to a draw in Johannesburg.