Bedja’s devastating spell of bowling late in the afternoon put Province on the front foot after they were bowled out for 141 runs on the first day.

Fast bowler Wesley Bedja, playing in only his second first-class match, took 5/19 for Western Province against the Warriors at St George’s Park on Wednesday.

With Gavin Kaplan scoring 45 and Tony de Zorzi 35, the rest of the Province batsmen fell cheaply, as seamer Alfred Mothoa took 4/32.

INNINGS BREAK DAY 1 | The boys put a strong massive fight down at St George's Park as they dismissed Dafabet Warriors 111 all out.



A massive shout to Wesley Bedja who took his first List A five-wicket haul, 5/19.



Nabe 2/18. #WozaNawe #4DaySeries #WPcricket #westernprovince pic.twitter.com/PkSho5fVfN — Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) February 14, 2024

In reply for the Warriors, Matthew Breetzke scored 34 and Patrick Kruger not out for the same score. But they had no answer to Bedja as they crumbled to 111 all out.

At stumps on the first day, WP were on 49/1, with De Zorzi (15*) and Yaseen Vallie (28*) at the crease.