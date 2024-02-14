With action resumed today, Province take the field against the second-placed Warriors at St George’s Park today at 10am, knowing that if they want to make the final they have to win the match.

Western Province kan maar vyfde op die log wees, but captain Kyle Verreynne is not giving up on winning the 4-Day Series trophy.

Trailing the second-placed Warriors by eight log points, with the winning team getting 16 outright points, Verreynne says: “I think the message is pretty clear. We’ve won the CSA 1 Day competition, the T20 competition hasn’t started yet and we’re still in with a shot for the 4-Day campaign to win that trophy.

“We obviously want to win three trophies this season. It’s a very, very tall ask, but we’re more than halfway through the season now and we’re still sitting in a position where we can make the final and win the 4-Day competition…”

In other action, the last-placed Tuskers host leaders the Titans, while the second-from-bottom Dragons host the Dolphins in fourth and the third-placed Lions open their doors for the Rocks in sixth.