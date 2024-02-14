Western Province kan maar vyfde op die log wees, but captain Kyle Verreynne is not giving up on winning the 4-Day Series trophy.
With action resumed today, Province take the field against the second-placed Warriors at St George’s Park today at 10am, knowing that if they want to make the final they have to win the match.
TEAM NEWS | This is how we line up in St George's Park, Gqeberha. #4DaySeries #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #westernprovince #WPcricket pic.twitter.com/2IZWdLRFj4— Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) February 14, 2024
Trailing the second-placed Warriors by eight log points, with the winning team getting 16 outright points, Verreynne says: “I think the message is pretty clear. We’ve won the CSA 1 Day competition, the T20 competition hasn’t started yet and we’re still in with a shot for the 4-Day campaign to win that trophy.
“We obviously want to win three trophies this season. It’s a very, very tall ask, but we’re more than halfway through the season now and we’re still sitting in a position where we can make the final and win the 4-Day competition…”
DRINKS DAY 1 | Western Province 49/2 (16).— Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) February 14, 2024
De Zorzi (26*), Kaplan (17*). #4DaySeries #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #westernprovince #WPcricket pic.twitter.com/xEQb2CqbiL
In other action, the last-placed Tuskers host leaders the Titans, while the second-from-bottom Dragons host the Dolphins in fourth and the third-placed Lions open their doors for the Rocks in sixth.