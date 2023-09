Western Province, who were losing finalists last season kicked off their campaign on a high note, winning by six wickets via Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method in Potchefstroom.

Western Province skipper Kyle Verreynne ensured his men claim victory as the Cricket South Africa (CSA) 1-Day Cup kicked off on Saturday.

The North West Dragons had won the toss and elected to bat first, as Raynard van Tonder led with the bat with an unbeaten with 129* runs.

Van Tonder received support from Wihan Lubbe (46), and Senuran Muthusamy (34) before his 65-run seventh wicket partnership with Duan Jansen (33*) to end the Dragons innings on 276/6 at the end of their allotted 50 overs.

Beuran Hendricks returned figures of 3/52 in 10 overs whilst Nandre Burger claimed two scalps and one wicket from Mihlali Mpongwana.