Winger Suleiman Hartzenberg's vuurwarm hattrick fired the Stormers to a 43-21 bonus-point victory over Edinburgh innie Kaap on Saturday, reigniting their campaign in the United Rugby Championship (URC). The seven-tries-to-three win for John Dobson’s manne at Cape Town Stadium showcased the Stormers' flair and creativity, with Hartzenberg's heroics complemented by fellow speedster Leolin Zas and No.8 Evan Roos, who both crossed the whitewash twice.

Despite Edinburgh's spirited fightback, highlighted by tries from Jake Henry, Bill Mata and Paddy Harrison, the Scots sukkeled to contain the Stormers' relentless attack. Hartzenberg's opening try stemmed from a mooi phase of play from the Kapenaars, while Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok's tactical kicks exploited gaps in Edinburgh's defence, setting up opportunities for Zas and Hartzenberg to capitalise on. Bagged two tries: Leolin Zas. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Edinburgh were cut open by brilliant handling and running angles from several players before Libbok's inch-perfect kick into space was gathered by Hartzenberg in the right corner (7-0).

Although the visitors hit back through Henry (7-7), the Stormers maintained control, with Hartzenberg sent over in the hoek by Damian Willemse and Zas making it 19-7 before Mata pulled it back to 19-14. Watch all the tries from our 43-21 @Vodacom #URC win against Edinburgh at DHL Stadium here 👇https://t.co/2C0UZRjxUb — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 24, 2024 But Zas finished off another attack to 26-14 at the break. Hartzenberk then completed his hattrick early in the second half to extend their lead after excellent work from Wandisile Simelane, before Roos further extended the Stormers' advantage 36-14.

Despite a late consolation try from Harrison offering a glimmer of hope, the powerful Roos responded with his second try from close range, sealing the victory for the Stormers in style. So much love for Suleiman Hartzenberg tonight. What a game from our hat-trick hero. #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/gMqV8zqHwG — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 23, 2024 The comprehensive win for the 2021-22 URC champions and last season’s losing finalists served as a statement of intent as they aim to climb the URC standings ahead of this coming Saturday’s battle with Ulster in the Mother City. Stormers – Tries: Suleiman Hartzenberg (3), Leolin Zas (2), and Evan Roos (2). Conversions: Manie Libbok (3) and Jurie Matthee.

Edinburgh – Tries: Jake Henry, Bill Mata and Paddy Harrison. Conversions: Ben Healy (3). URC results Friday: Glasgow 17 Cardiff 13, Ospreys 17 Munster 27.