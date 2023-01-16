The Stormers took one step closer to qualifying for the European Champions Cup Round of 16 by klapping 13-man London Irish 28-14 in Brentford on Sunday. Twee kopskote by the hosts saw them lose fullback Ben Loader in the first half and Ciaran Parker in the second to red cards to finish the match with 13 players on the park.

The Stormers, though, would probably have won the match even if Irish se nommer was vol. A full house in London as we take five points home with us after scoring four tries against @londonirish. Next up is @ASMOfficiel at DHL Stadium on Saturday, we'll see you there. #LIRvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/5gqD4otPmU — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 15, 2023 Frustrating their hosts with their steely defence, the Stormers led 21-0 at the break after a penalty try in the 13th minute following a collapsed rolling maul which saw Irish flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez yellow carded, Ruhan Nel’s 50m intercept try and Suleiman Hartzenberg’s touchdown from a Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu grubber kick. Half-time in West London where we have scored all the points. Three unanswered tries in the first half in this @ChampionsCup clash.#LIRvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers

📸 Pinnacle for London Irish pic.twitter.com/9yx4Xq7smw — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 15, 2023 The Capetonians even left some opportunities out on the field in the first half, with Angelo Davids fumbling a Nel pass from a cross-kick charge-down before having a try disallowed after receiving a forward pass from Manie Libbok.

The Stormers pivot suffered a concussion in that move after a high tackle from Loader and was replaced by Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Davids finally got his five-pointer seven minutes after the break after Dan du Plessis stole an Irish ball and kicked it forward twice for the winger to collect. At the time Irish were down to 13 men after Parker cleaned out Deon Fourie, who made a try-saving breakdown steal, dangerously.