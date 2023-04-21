Western Province coach John Dobson is looking to speedster Suleiman Hartzenberg to add voema to his span for Friday’s showdown with defending Currie Cup champions Pumas in Nelspruit.
Hartzenberg starts at left wing, after being heavily involved for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship, as one of four changes to the WP backline for the clash at Mbombela Stadium.
The 19-year-old has made 19 appearances for the Stormers in his debut season, scoring seven tries in all competitions.
The 🔵⚪️ in action at Mbombela Stadium this afternoon. #PUMvWP #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/Hk4URWVowz— WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) April 21, 2023
Dobson says: “Suleiman has been fasting, and wanted to give Angelo [Davids] a chance with the Stormers.
“But Suleiman gives us a lift and keeps him fresh for the [URC] quarterfinals.
Veteran Jean-Luc du Plessis will start at pivot, with Cornel Smit taking his place at inside centre, after regular No.10 Kade Wolhuter’s season-ending knee injury picked up in training this week.
Dobbo adds: “While it is a blow to lose a player like Kade, we have some experienced players coming in and hopefully that will help lift our game further.”
WP: 15 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14 Duncan Saal, 13 Juan de Jongh (captain), 12 Cornel Smit, 11 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Keke Morabe, 7 Jarrod Taylor, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Gary Porter, 4 Connor Evans, 3 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Kwenzo Blose. Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Corne Weilbach, 19 Dylan de Leeuw, 20 Louw Nel, 21 Labib Kannemeyer, 22 Damian Markus, 23 Luke Burger.