Western Province coach John Dobson is looking to speedster Suleiman Hartzenberg to add voema to his span for Friday’s showdown with defending Currie Cup champions Pumas in Nelspruit. Hartzenberg starts at left wing, after being heavily involved for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship, as one of four changes to the WP backline for the clash at Mbombela Stadium.

The 19-year-old has made 19 appearances for the Stormers in his debut season, scoring seven tries in all competitions. The 🔵⚪️ in action at Mbombela Stadium this afternoon. #PUMvWP #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/Hk4URWVowz — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) April 21, 2023 Dobson says: “Suleiman has been fasting, and wanted to give Angelo [Davids] a chance with the Stormers. “But Suleiman gives us a lift and keeps him fresh for the [URC] quarterfinals.