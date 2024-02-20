The Springboks announced their first “squad” following last year’s success at the Rugby World Cup in France and it has a strong Stormers presence in it. Five uncapped Capetonians headline the 16 rookies called up to the 43-player roster for the first of three Springbok alignment camps in 2024.

Among them are hooker Andre-Hugo Venter, tighthead prop Neethling Fouche, lock Ruben van Heerden, and utility backs Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Suleiman Hartzenberg. Roped: Ruben van Heerden. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix Although 11 Stormers players are part of the camp selected by head coach Rassie Erasmus, notable exclusions are 2023 World Cup winner and Boks' oldest debutant Deon Fourie, capped hooker Joseph Dweba, and impressive teammate Hacjivah Dayimani. The rest of the Stormers contingent for the camp which starts on March 4 comprises Frans Malherbe, Damian Willemse, Manie Libbok, Evan Roos, Salmaan Moerat, and Herschel Jantjies.

Called up: Fouche en Venter. Picture: ©Shaun Roy/BackpagePix Gearing up for the international season which features two Tests against Ireland, a first-ever international against Portugal and the Rugby Championship, Erasmus says: “We are delighted that the new coaching team will meet in person for the first time and that we will have the opportunity to present solid structures and the Springbok culture and way of doing things to the invited players. 👏 Congrats to the 11 DHL Stormers called up to the Springbok alignment camp next month. #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/e5gu8WFVBp — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 19, 2024 “The focus at this camp will be to get everyone on the same page for the 2024 season and we believe this will lay a good foundation for us looking forward. “There are a few new players in the mix, who have proven their worth at provincial level and we are excited to see them receive this opportunity.”

There are 11 DHL Stormers in a group of 43 players that will assemble in Cape Town in the first week of March for a Springbok in-person coaches’ strategic session and two-day alignment camp. #iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/sXHuuDfNph — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 19, 2024 Bok alignment Squad: Forwards: Eben Etzebeth, Neethling Fouche, Johan Grobbelaar, Mpilo Gumede, Cameron Hanekom, Andre-Hugo Venter, Vincent Koch, Elrigh Louw, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Salmaan Moerat, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marnus van der Merwe, Ruben van Heerden, Marco van Staden, Ruan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Faf de Klerk, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Quan Horn, Herschel Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie, Sanele Nohamba, Morne van den Berg, Henco van Wyk, Grant Williams, Damian Willemse.