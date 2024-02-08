Even on his sickbed in hospital where he is recovering from chemical burns, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is busy making plannetjies for the world champions 2024 season. Unveiled on Tuesday as taking charge of the Bokke as head coach again, the double World Cup-winning boss has already conducted coaching sessions from his burn ward.

Following the departure of Jacques Nienaber and Felix Jones, Erasmus, Mzwandile Stick, Deon Davids and Daan Human will be joined in the coaches’ box by Jerry Flannery and Tony Brown, as defence and attack gurus, respectively. Laws advisor: Jaco Peyper The Boks are scheduled to kick off their Test calendar with a two-Test series against Ireland (July 6, Pretoria and July 13, Durban) before locking horns with Portugal in Bloemfontein on July 20. Erasmus, who was previously SA’s director of rugby, says: “The main difference between the last four years and this season is that I will be more hands-on at the field sessions.

Locked in: New #Springboks coaching team confirmed, with Rassie Erasmus signed until 2027 - more here: https://t.co/aqAXchO4AA ✅#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/WH01GtVhkr — Springboks (@Springboks) February 6, 2024 “We already had our first coaching session this week at the hospital, and it’s great to see the enthusiasm among the coaches to get the season underway. “We have a challenging Test season ahead against Ireland, and we face Portugal for the first time ever. Locked in: New #Springboks coaching team confirmed, with Rassie Erasmus signed until 2027 - more here: https://t.co/aqAXchO4AA ✅#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/WH01GtVhkr — Springboks (@Springboks) February 6, 2024 “With the coaching team finalised, we can now focus on planning for the season and the next few years.”

One addition that has the big guns at Saru excited is that of recently-retired Jaco Peyper as National Laws Advisor. pic.twitter.com/6hncqrO8Xl — Springboks (@Springboks) February 6, 2024 SA Rugby president Mark Alexander reckons his appointment is a stroke of genius, saying: “It is also a huge coup to have a world-class referee in Jaco Peyper as a member of the management team and to retain his expertise in South African rugby, as understanding the referees and their analysis of the laws is critical to any team’s success.” [email protected]