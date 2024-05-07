Hy was die slang in die gras that literally got away with murder, but now Suidooster’s most hated villain has finally been caught and looks set to pay for his many crimes. Ruiterbosch was rocked by the recent shenanigans of Tim du Plooy, played superbly by actor Marco Spaumer, who tried to con his wife Zoe and her aunt Bridgette out of their family company.

When confronted, he ends up shooting Nazeem (Irvine van der Merwe), and gets arrested. He appears in court and bail is denied, and on that suspenseful note, Tim goes away. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Joseph (@lauren_joseph_sa) Now Marco, who has played the villainous Tim since 2015, is also bidding farewell to Ruiterbosch. For a while at least. Marco says: “I never want to admit it publicly but it was a jol to portray a scoundrel like Tim. I can’t believe how upset people can become with a fictional character in a program.

“Even my poor twin brother Marcel, who used to be part of Suidooster’s writing team, often gets scolded when people mistake him for Tim.” Marco who is currently on holiday in Spain, is now getting ready to wed the man of his dreams, Goodhope FM presenter Danilo Aquisto, in October. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marco Spaumer (@marcospaumer) He says he will miss Tim: “I was only 23 when I was offered this amazing opportunity to be part of Suidooster’s original cast and we started shooting in October 2015, just after my 24th birthday. The past nine years have been an incredible journey for me on a professional and personal level. Not only did Tim become one of the super villains on South African television but during this time I discovered so much about myself too.”