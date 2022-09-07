Cape Town’s favourite family drama Suidooster has been named as South Africa’s best TV soap at the 16th South African Film and Television Awards. Suidooster, which is set and filmed in Cape Town and airs Mondays to Fridays, announced their win from Saturday on Instagram with a caption stating: “We won a Safta award for best soap in the country. Thank you to our entire team and viewers.”

Co-producer Bradley Joshua says: “Suidooster’s main aim isn’t to win awards but to tell stories in such a way that it is compelling to watch and to promote inclusivity. “With Suidooster, it is important for us that our viewers can relate to the stories we tell or that they learn something from someone, who might be different to them as part of our mantra is to promote tolerance.” Hunky actor Dean Smith, who stars as Wade, says the award shows that something is being done reg by the show.

“It is an amazing feeling knowing you can be part of something so relevant,” he adds.. “With this award it just shows that it is recognised, it’s acknowledged and you are being a voice to so many who do not have a voice or platform by putting stories that could be missed so many times to the forefront.” “My character is that typical guy who everyone is rooting for but does not make the best decisions in life, and we all know someone like that.”

Actress Jawaahier Petersen, who plays the lovable Kaashifa, says she was the biggest Suidooster fan, right from the beginning. “Walking into the building every day knowing that I make even just the smallest contribution to the magic that is Suidooster is a dream come true,” she adds. “For me to tell the stories which are a representation of my people, hoe ons dit praat, makes the job so much more meaningful.