Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies says the Stormers are fired up to klap Edinburgh in tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash innie Kaap, with Sti Sithole promising a “dominant performance” up front against a paar local Scottish props. John Dobson’s span hasn't played a URC game at Cape Town Stadium since December, but can take a groot step towards climbing the table with victory over the Scots.

Edinburgh are fourth on the log while the Stormers sit ninth just out of the playoff spots but the Kapenaars have lost just three times in URC history in the Mother City, and are undefeated this season. Honger: Sti Sithole. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix Jantjies says: “The great thing about this competition is that there is always room for improvement; we’ve addressed some things in training and Edinburgh is a nice challenge for us. “It’s always special to play at home, especially with the vibe… for us as players it gives us an extra edge.

Who remembers the last time Edinburgh visited DHL Stadium, when two maul tries and a Suleiman Hartzenberg double saw us claim a bonus point win. Veteran tighthead WP Nel, along with fellow SA-born Scotland star Pierre Schoeman and ex-Free Staters Luan de Bruin and Boan Venter, are set to beef up the Edinburgh pack.