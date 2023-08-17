Stormers stars Herschel Jantjies and Joseph Dweba will be among six South African stars playing for the Barbarians in their clash against Samoa in Brive, France, on Friday night.
Left out of the Springboks’ World Cup squad, the duo will be out to show coach Jacques Nienaber and his selectors that they’ve made a mistake by not including them in the 33-man squad in France.
They will be joined by fellow Stormer Andre-Hugo Venter, who will play off the bench for hooker Dweba.
2⃣🤝9⃣ https://t.co/YIfHFpCMJE pic.twitter.com/3Kp3qucChT— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) August 16, 2023
Jean-Luc du Preez is another Springbok player who will have a point to prove after his snub and will wear the No.4 jumper against the Samoans as they get ready for the World Cup.
The other Saffers in the team are Sharks lock Reniel Hugo and South African-born Scotland international flanker Dylan Richardson.
Barbarians: 15 Tim Nanai-Williams, 14 Toby Fricker, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Curtis Rona, 11 Henry Speight, 10 Antoine Frisch, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Mitch Eadie, 7 Jack Lam, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Jean-Luc du Preez, 3 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Aki Seiuli. Replacements: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Steven Longwell, 19 Joe Tekori, 20 Yusuke Sakamoto, 21 Max Green, 22 James Williams, 23 Damian Hoyland.