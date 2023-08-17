Stormers stars Herschel Jantjies and Joseph Dweba will be among six South African stars playing for the Barbarians in their clash against Samoa in Brive, France, on Friday night.

Left out of the Springboks’ World Cup squad, the duo will be out to show coach Jacques Nienaber and his selectors that they’ve made a mistake by not including them in the 33-man squad in France.