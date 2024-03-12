The Stormers drukked seven tries on Saturday against the English Premiership log-leaders for a 45-29 victory at Franklin’s Gardens.

Head coach John Dobson says his Stormers camp is “happy” with the outcome from their Northampton Saints exhibition win ahead of a “very tough couple of weeks”.

DHL Stormers Head Coach John Dobson said that the exhibition match against Northampton Saints was valuable for several reasons as his team sets their sights on a challenging home run. #iamastormer #dhldelivershttps://t.co/QMA2h7HTez — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 11, 2024

Dobson’s manne face Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium on March 23, and then Ulster seven days later, in the United Rugby Championship before a Champions Cup rematch with La Rochelle in the last 16.

And speaking on Saturday’s result and what it means going forward, Dobbo says: “I know it is not the same competition or level of importance, but it was a very good experience … a happy changeroom.

We weren't in Northampton for a long time, but we definitely had a good time at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens. #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/rgi2q9XLYU — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 11, 2024

“That is important, as we tackle what is going to be a very tough couple of weeks. We are very pleased with the experience and the outcome.