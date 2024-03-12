Head coach John Dobson says his Stormers camp is “happy” with the outcome from their Northampton Saints exhibition win ahead of a “very tough couple of weeks”.
The Stormers drukked seven tries on Saturday against the English Premiership log-leaders for a 45-29 victory at Franklin’s Gardens.
DHL Stormers Head Coach John Dobson said that the exhibition match against Northampton Saints was valuable for several reasons as his team sets their sights on a challenging home run. #iamastormer #dhldelivershttps://t.co/QMA2h7HTez— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 11, 2024
Dobson’s manne face Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium on March 23, and then Ulster seven days later, in the United Rugby Championship before a Champions Cup rematch with La Rochelle in the last 16.
And speaking on Saturday’s result and what it means going forward, Dobbo says: “I know it is not the same competition or level of importance, but it was a very good experience … a happy changeroom.
We weren't in Northampton for a long time, but we definitely had a good time at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens. #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/rgi2q9XLYU— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 11, 2024
“That is important, as we tackle what is going to be a very tough couple of weeks. We are very pleased with the experience and the outcome.
“For us to get that [win] and play as we did the fluency, attack, attacking kicks and turnovers was very pleasing.”
⛈️🤝😇 @Hacjivah showing his appreciation for the incredible hospitality we were shown by @SaintsRugby for our exhibition game this weekend. #iamastormer #COYS pic.twitter.com/jbvIHZgl8h— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 10, 2024