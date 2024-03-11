The Stormers showcased their free-scoring style in a 45-29 exhibition match win against Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday. Outscoring the English Premiership log-leaders seven tries to five, John Dobson’s manne treated the crowd to an entertaining display of attacking skill and showmanship.

⛈️🤝😇 @Hacjivah showing his appreciation for the incredible hospitality we were shown by @SaintsRugby for our exhibition game this weekend. #iamastormer #COYS pic.twitter.com/jbvIHZgl8h — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 10, 2024 Flanker Junior Pokomela was a standout performer, bagging a brace of tries, while dynamic substitute Hacjivah Dayimani sealed the win for the Kapenaars with a breakaway try at the death, showcasing his versatility by playing on the wing. Dayimani added flair to his celebration by removing his jersey to reveal a Northampton Saints match shirt underneath, much to the delight of the crowd. New recruit Wandisile Simelane contributed to the try-fest as he continues to adapt to the Stormers' style and system.

What a great day out in Northampton. 7⃣ tries and plenty of great memories made. Thanks for having us @SaintsRugby. #NORvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/j2z3fJVNob — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 9, 2024 Klas performances also came from former Stormers loosie Juarno Augustus and ex-Bulls and Lions centre Burger Odendaal, both representing the Saints. However, the victory was not with- out a setback, as Stormers No.8 Keke Morabe, who displayed power and pace with a first-half try, limped off due to a suspected knee injury. Scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer and lock Connor Evans also dotted down for the Stormers.