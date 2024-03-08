Hacjivah Dayiman will wys his skills on the wing for the Stormers tomorrow, after the versatile loose-forward was named on the bench as backline cover in the friendly against Northampton Saints in the UK at 4.30pm. Dayimani has proved he can mix it with the bruisers during another yster season with the Stormers, even if it wasn’t enough to earn him a call-up to the Springbok alignment camp this week.

He can play across the back row but is lined up to stretch his legs out wide at Franklin's Gardens this week. 🗒️ Here is our 26-man squad for the friendly against @SaintsRugby at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.



📺 The game will be streamed live on SaintsTV Youtube channel.



📢 Full team announcement https://t.co/GKYpq3nWOY#NORvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/OipiPiXcnH — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 7, 2024 Veteran prop Brok Harris will lead the span and is joined by hooker JJ Kotze and Sazi Sandi in the front row, with Connor Evans and Gary Porter the lock pairing. Keke Morabe, Willie Engelbrecht and Junior Pokomela comprise the loose trio.

Fullback Warrick Gelant will link up with wings Ben Loader and Chris Hollis, Dan du Plessis and Wandisile Simelane form the midfield duo, while Jurie Matthee and Stefan Ungerer are the halfbacks. The 11-man bench has seven forwards, with rolling substitutions set to see all 26 players get gametime. We are off to the East Midlands for our first-ever clash with @SaintsRugby in a friendly on Saturday.



Team will be announced on Thursday and you can still get tickets in our supporters' section with the @BraaiArmy here 👉 https://t.co/twno7BRRkh#iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/AblxSrCE1j — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 6, 2024 Stormers coach John Dobson tells the team’s media: “We have seen Northampton on top form this season in both the Premiership and Champions Cup, so this will be a great test for all 26 players involved.