Nel, 36, started his career in the Mother City where he played for Durbell, Western Province and for Boland before moving to Edinburgh in 2012.

Loeriesfontein se eie WP Nel will line up for Scotland’s Edinburgh when they look to spoil the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship party in Saturday’s quarterfinal at Cape Town Stadium.

He then went on to play for Scotland.

Asked whether he has a point to prove in his homecoming, the tighthead prop says: “I’m probably past the phase where I want to show people what I’ve done - for me it’s a quarterfinal on Saturday and I’m really excited.

“I’m grateful for everything Edinburgh has done for me and I will bring my best for the team. I don’t have any point to prove to anyone anymore.”