Thomas Ramos landed a last-minute penalty to give France a 33-31 victory over England in the final match of the championship and secure a second-place finish.

Ireland held firm to beat Scotland 17-13 in a tight match in Dublin on Saturday and clinch back-to-back Six Nations titles for the second time in 11 years.

Earlier, Italy completed their best campaign with a 24-21 win over a swak Wales, who scored three late tries in Cardiff but slipped to a fifth successive defeat and finished bottom of the standings.

A sluggish Ireland looked at risk of relinquishing their grip on the title and giving England something to play for in Paris after an unconvincing 7-6 halftime lead.

Andy Farrell’s men, in what was likely skipper Peter O’Mahony’s 105 and final Test, showed more intent after the break.