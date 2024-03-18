Ireland held firm to beat Scotland 17-13 in a tight match in Dublin on Saturday and clinch back-to-back Six Nations titles for the second time in 11 years.
Thomas Ramos landed a last-minute penalty to give France a 33-31 victory over England in the final match of the championship and secure a second-place finish.
It means so much! 💚#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/QLRB6pHq4i— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 17, 2024
Earlier, Italy completed their best campaign with a 24-21 win over a swak Wales, who scored three late tries in Cardiff but slipped to a fifth successive defeat and finished bottom of the standings.
A sluggish Ireland looked at risk of relinquishing their grip on the title and giving England something to play for in Paris after an unconvincing 7-6 halftime lead.
Soak it all up! 💚![CDATA[]]>🏆#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/xnGsd8Jb2S— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 17, 2024
Andy Farrell’s men, in what was likely skipper Peter O’Mahony’s 105 and final Test, showed more intent after the break.
They pushed hard until Andrew Porter’s 65th-minute try put daylight between the sides, only for a late Huw Jones try and an Irish yellow card to set up a nervy finish.
📹 Watch the highlights between Ireland and Scotland in yesterday's match here ⬇️#GuinnessM6N #IRESCO pic.twitter.com/DlvLFGcGAz— Guinness Men's Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 17, 2024