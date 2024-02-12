Scotland coach Gregor Townsend was left frustrated by a controversial TMO call in their 20-16 Six Nations loss to France at Murrayfield on Saturday, after his side believed they had won the game with a Sam Skinner try after the hooter.
Australian referee Nic Berry ruled Scotland had been held up over the tryline with the final play of the game, and Irish TMO Brian MacNeice said there was no conclusive evidence to overturn that decision.
Replays, however, appeared to show the ball grounded onto a French boot, before it slipped onto the turf.
Townsend says: “We were celebrating in the coaches’ box. We could hear the TMO’s conversation with the referee, saying, ‘the ball was on foot, then the ball was down’ and then he changes his mind and says ‘stick with the on-field decision’.
“I don't know what you can say. We felt we won the game.”
Earlier in the clash, France rallied back from three points behind with a try nine minutes from time by Louis Bielle-Biarrey, converted by Thomas Ramos.
Scotland 16 (13) – Try: Ben White; Conversion: Finn Russell; Penalties: Russell (3).
France 20 (10) – Tries: Gael Fickou and Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Conversion: Thomas Ramos (2); Penalties: Ramos (2).