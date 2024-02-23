Tadhg Beirne’s vrou may be Welsh and he even played in Wales but the Ireland lock has min tyd for sentiment as he looks to help Andy Farrell’s manne make it three wins from three Six Nations Tests with victory over Wales on Friday.
The 32-year-old has been in yster form, especially in the opening 38-17 hammering of France, and earned being rested for the 36-0 defeat of Italy two weeks ago.
What a moment for Oli! 💪#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/qDeY2vgzXI— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 22, 2024
His evolution into becoming a stalwart of Farrell’s Ireland side stemmed from making a move in 2016 to Welsh club Scarlets, after failing to break through at Leinster.
Set for his first Ireland start this weekend, Ciarán Frawley talks us through the week so far! 💪#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/wcLNwFiJc8— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 22, 2024
Beirne says: “I only ever wanted to play for Ireland, that was the reality. My wife might be Welsh, but she’ll be wearing green [tomorrow].”
In the weekend’s other action, England face Scotland in tomorrow's Calcutta Cup clash in Edinburgh, before France host a winless Italy span in Lille having conceded six tries and 54 points in their opening two games.
Our team to face Wales in Dublin! 🟢#TeamOfUs— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 22, 2024
Weekend’s Six Nations Fixtures:
Friday: Ireland vs Wales (4.15pm), Scotland vs England (6.45pm).
Sunday: France vs Italy (5pm).