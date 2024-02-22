Wales have not won a Six Nations game against Ireland in Dublin since 2012, while Ireland are chasing back-to-back Grand Slams -a feat never previously achieved in the Six Nations.

Wales assistant coach Rob Howley says the team will aim to create rugby chaos when they face red-hot Six Nations favourites Ireland on Saturday.

Optimistic: Rob Howley. Picture: David Davies

Andy Farrell’s men are in pole position following emphatic bonus-point victories over France and Italy and will equal England’s record of 11 successive Six Nations wins if they topple Wales.

But Howley says: “The challenge for us is making them as uncomfortable as we can, for every minute that we can do that, and ask different questions of them.

“I think if we can be comfortable in a chaos game and challenge them, because they are very well organised. We need to create chaos. Everyone reacts differently under pressure.”