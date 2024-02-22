Wales assistant coach Rob Howley says the team will aim to create rugby chaos when they face red-hot Six Nations favourites Ireland on Saturday.
Wales have not won a Six Nations game against Ireland in Dublin since 2012, while Ireland are chasing back-to-back Grand Slams -a feat never previously achieved in the Six Nations.
Andy Farrell’s men are in pole position following emphatic bonus-point victories over France and Italy and will equal England’s record of 11 successive Six Nations wins if they topple Wales.
But Howley says: “The challenge for us is making them as uncomfortable as we can, for every minute that we can do that, and ask different questions of them.
🏴![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]> Build up to this weekend by looking back at England week!— Welsh Rugby Union 🏴![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]> (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 20, 2024
📺 Go behind the scenes of England week with Gwlad, Gwlad - connected by @vodafoneUK Episode 2
#SixNationsRugby
“I think if we can be comfortable in a chaos game and challenge them, because they are very well organised. We need to create chaos. Everyone reacts differently under pressure.”
He adds: “It is our ability to create pressure on both sides of the ball, our ability to be clinical when we need to be. There might only be two or three opportunities, and we have to be clinical and ruthless.”
🏴![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]> 𝐗![CDATA[]]>𝐕 𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐘![CDATA[]]>𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐔 🏴![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>— Welsh Rugby Union 🏴![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]> (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 20, 2024
👊 The Welsh team to take on Ireland
⚔️ Un newid i geisio gorchfygu'r Gwyddelod#SixNationsRugby | #IrelandWeek pic.twitter.com/smWXiTqkmi