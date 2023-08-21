Ireland kept up their winning ways with a 29-10 World Cup warm-up victory on Saturday over a hapless England, who look set to lose another player for part of the upcoming tournament after a red card for Billy Vunipola.

For a game overshadowed by the surprise overturning of Owen Farrell’s red card last week, subsequent appeal by World Rugby and England’s decision to omit him on Saturday, an eerily similar tackle by Vunipola will be the main talking point this week.