England snatched a thrilling 16-14 victory over Wales in a Six Nations battle at Twickenham on Saturday.
Despite being down to 13 men in the first half, the hosts staged a comeback with tries from Ben Earl and Fraser Dingwall, closing the gap to 13-14.
A late penalty by George Ford secured the lead, and committed defence allowed England to hold on for the win.
🤝 Diolch @EnglandRugby #SixNationsRugby
Wales, having led 14-5 at half-time with a penalty try and Alex Mann’s touchdown, missed crucial opportunities and suffered their eighth consecutive defeat at Twickenham.
Ford’s well-judged 50/22 kick set up the decisive penalty, securing England’s second consecutive win in the 2024 Six Nations.
Wales replacement Mason Grady was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on and Ford landed the simple ensuing penalty from in front of the posts to edge England ahead with the last score of the game.
A real battle at @Twickenhamstad 😮💨
Thanks to @WelshRugbyUnion for another hard-fought encounter 🤝 #ENGvWAL | #GuinnessM6N
The match paid tribute to rugby legends JPR Williams and Barry John, as well as former England captain Mike Weston.
England 16 Wales 14
England 16 (5) – Tries: Ben Earl and Fraser Dingwall. Penalties: George Ford (2).
Wales 14 (14) – Tries: Penalty try and Alex Mann. Conversions: Ioan Lloyd.