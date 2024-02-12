Despite being down to 13 men in the first half, the hosts staged a comeback with tries from Ben Earl and Fraser Dingwall, closing the gap to 13-14.

England snatched a thrilling 16-14 victory over Wales in a Six Nations battle at Twickenham on Saturday.

A late penalty by George Ford secured the lead, and committed defence allowed England to hold on for the win.

Wales, having led 14-5 at half-time with a penalty try and Alex Mann’s touchdown, missed crucial opportunities and suffered their eighth consecutive defeat at Twickenham.

Ford’s well-judged 50/22 kick set up the decisive penalty, securing England’s second consecutive win in the 2024 Six Nations.