Coach Warren Gatland delayed naming his side on Tuesday with the country’s players in a bitter feud with the PRB, wanting a review of a proposal that would see 80 percent of their wages guaranteed, with 20 percent via bonuses, and representation from the Welsh Rugby Players’ Association on the PRB.

Wales’ rugby stars met with the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) to discuss a possible player strike ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations match against England in Cardiff.

They are also seeking an end to the 60-cap rule that says only players who have reached that threshold can play for the national team if they move to a club abroad.

Warren Gatland hopeful Wales player dispute will be resolved imminently https://t.co/itD7WIZq3s — The Guardian (@guardian) February 21, 2023

Gatland, though, believes the game against England will go ahead and says: “I’m confident it’ll go ahead. The players have probably had about half a dozen meetings in the last few days. It’s been a bit of a challenge but sometimes that galvanises people.

Calm: Warren Gatland

“The players have been given assurances that things will be sorted out, but unfortunately they have not. It finally came to a head.”