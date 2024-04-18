Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on Wednesday was named in TIME Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2024. The Gqeberha-born Kolisi made history last year when he became only the second man to lead their country to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles when the Springboks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in the final in Paris last year.

This feat cemented his place in the hearts of South Africans and rugby fans across the world. Tribute: Trevor Noah. File picture SA comedian Trevor Noah writes of the skipper’s inclusion: “Siya Kolisi, as the captain of the national rugby team, is right at the centre. “He’s been the embodiment of hope during a time in which many South Africans find it hard to hold on to any. Through political strife, an energy crisis, and the effects of Covid-19, Siya has made rugby into something more than just a competition. His multiple victories - the country’s victories - have meant so much.