Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on Wednesday was named in TIME Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2024.
The Gqeberha-born Kolisi made history last year when he became only the second man to lead their country to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles when the Springboks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in the final in Paris last year.
This feat cemented his place in the hearts of South Africans and rugby fans across the world.
SA comedian Trevor Noah writes of the skipper’s inclusion: “Siya Kolisi, as the captain of the national rugby team, is right at the centre.
“He’s been the embodiment of hope during a time in which many South Africans find it hard to hold on to any. Through political strife, an energy crisis, and the effects of Covid-19, Siya has made rugby into something more than just a competition. His multiple victories - the country’s victories - have meant so much.
“Through his wisdom and humility, Siya has taught us what a powerful captain should be: someone who serves and inspires those he leads. And for him to lead a team in a historically white sport, to be loved and adored by fans of all races, is an immense achievement.
“Siya is an incessant warrior on the field, but he’s also a doting dad, a loving husband, and a great friend. He’s given so much to a nation of 62 million people. I hope he’s been savouring every moment of his success.”