He has inspired a nation and become a global superstar by leading from the front, but legendary Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is willing to hand over the green-and-gold armband. The 32-year-old led the Bokke to back-to-back World Cup titles after South Africa beat the All Blacks in October, and made a moerse impact since joining French club Racing 92 this season.

But speaking ahead of his return from hand surgery for Racing against Toulouse in the Champions Cup on Sunday, the former Stormer said he fully expects to relinquish the Bok captaincy as he is based abroad. Applauds Rassie: John Smit. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix Bok head coach Rassie Erasmus said in March that he preferred his captain to be playing in South Africa, with their first Test of 2024 in June against Wales at Twickenham. Kolisi, on a contract with his French club until 2026, says: “That’s normal. I knew that before making the decision to come here.

“He [Erasmus] speaks and he says this is the situation. It is what it is, there’s nothing I can do about that.” On his recovery from the operation and readiness to tackle five-time European champions Toulouse, Kolisi adds: “I feel good, my hand is good. I went to see the doctor to see the specialist and he was happy with the healing of my hand.