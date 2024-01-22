One thing about Siya Kolisi, no one is immune from his special brand of humour, especially wife Rachel. And to prove she will always be low-hanging fruit, the Springbok captain took a funny swipe at her while wishing her “happy birthday”.

Posting a series of pictures on Instagram of the happy couple, along with their family, Kolisi wrote: “Happy 24th birth my love ❤️ thank you for all you are and all you do for us.” In response, Rachel said, “10 short but thanks babes.” The mom of two celebrated her 34th birthday on Sunday, and many online users went along with Kolisi’s joke in the comments section.

Another commended Kolisi for not revealing his wife’s actual age: “And a true gentleman reverses the clock!” “We keep to 24th like the Captain who is the husband said and not try to be relevant akere!!! Happy 24th birthday Mrs Captain,” joked @dominate_n. After spending a week in Cape Town with the Kolisi Foundation, Rachel returned to Paris just in time to spend her birthday with the family.

“After a wild moment of questioning and doubting myself. I reflected on why I opened my social media, and chose to keep it public,” Rachel wrote. She added that she “would rather have people relate to me, than wish to be me.” While welcoming her new followers, the activist and entrepreneur concluded with: “I know many of you are new here, hi and welcome to the ride!