A UK mom and son accused of selling drugs and then fleeing to South Africa to avoid prosecution have lost their bids for freedom in one week. After months of hearings at district courts in the Mother City mom, Caroline Sevier and son, Callum Gower have been remanded in custody as they continue to fight their extradition.

The duo were busted by the Hawks and Interpol earlier this year for allegedly fleeing their home in Sussex, while facing a string of drug charges. According to a statement by the Chief Crown Prosecutor, the information compiled in the extradition application dates back to June 2020 when a warrant of arrest was first issued for Gower. Gower and his mother are accused of running drug dens in Hastings and face a range of charges dating back to 2014. During raids at his home, cops confiscated £23 075 in cash and drugs valued at nearly £400 000.

Sevier was stopped by police in March 2014 while driving her blue Vauxhall Astra and cops seized a set of keys in her possession. When they arrived at the house, they discovered a massive stash of hidden drugs including dagga, MDMA and cocaine. Gower was busted in Constantia whole Sevier was arrested at her home in Sea Point and they appeared in the Wynberg and Cape Town magistrates courts respectively.

Their bail applications were opposed by the State, who said Gower is a flight risk. In his application submitted by Advocate Bruce Hendricks, Gower claimed he is not a flight risk and that UK authorities had a weak case. The application reads: “There is no direct evidence linking me to the illegal substances found and the Crown relies on circumstantial evidence. My fingerprints are only alleged to be found on one empty freezer bag.”