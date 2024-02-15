The bail hearing for a UK mother accused of fleeing her hometown and hiding in Sea Point have been put on hold due to bungled paperwork. The appearance of Caroline Sevier, 51, in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday was marred by confusion as it was revealed that she was never brought from Pollsmoor Prison.

Sevier was busted by the Hawks and Interpol last month along with her son, Callum Gower, for allegedly fleeing their home in Sussex as they faced a string of drug charges. In the extradition application, UK authorities outlined the details of the investigation into the duo. According to a statement by the Chief Crown Prosecutor, the matter dates back to June 2020 when a warrant of arrest was issued for Gower. Gower and his mother are accused of running drug houses in Hastings and face a range of charges dating back to 2014. During raids at his home cops confiscated £23 075 (R552 016) in cash and drugs valued at nearly £400 000 (R9.5 million).

The court documents state that in March 2014, Sevier was stopped by police while driving her blue Vauzhall Astra and cops seized a set of keys in her possession. When cops arrived at the home they discovered a massive stash of drugs hidden all across the house comprising of dagga, ecstasy, cocaine and other drugs. During court proceedings at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, Advocate Bruce Hendricks, revealed the date on Sevier’s warrant was changed to next Friday and she was not brought.