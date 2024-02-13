Shocking court documents have lifted the lid on how a British mom and her son fled to Cape Town to hide in larney suburbs while being sought by Interpol. Details of the investigation into Caroline Sevier, 51, and Callum Gower, 27, came to light amid an application to extradite them back to their hometown in Sussex, England.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, says the duo were busted in Constantia and Sea Point on 26 January and were being traced by Interpol, United Kingdom authorities, the National Task Force and the Hawks. Mathe says: “A 27-year-old was arrested after a warrant for his arrest was issued on charges of dealing in drugs, money laundering, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a dangerous weapon and pointing of an object believed to be a firearm. The 51-year-old was arrested on charges of dealing in drugs and money laundering.” In the extradition application, the Chief Crown Prosecutor says the warrant for Gower was issued in June 2020.

Statements by UK detectives indicate that Gower and his mother are accused of running drug houses in Hastings since 2014. During raids at his home, cops confiscated £23 075 (R550 000 in cash and drugs valued at nearly £400 000 (R9.6 million). National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says Gower proceeded with his bail application yesterday while his mother will appear in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court for her bail hearing today.

Ntabazalila says: “There is an extradition request for both of them and the State will strenuously oppose their bail application.” Gower, represented by Advocate Bruce Hendricks, claimed he came to Cape Town in 2019 with his fiancée on holiday, but then decided to stay. He said if his bail is denied, he will suffer as he is a father of two without any criminal convictions.