Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said his players “lost the plot” in their 3-0 Europa League quarterfinal first-leg defeat to Atalanta at Anfield last week.
But he is hoping they can write their own script and have a fairytale ending just Bruce Willis in Die Hard.
For that to happen, Klopp wants his manne to “try hard” as they look to fight back from the dead at the Gewiss Stadium in Italy tonight at 9pm.
After watching in horror as two goals from Gianluca Scamacca and a Mario Pasalic stunned Anfield into silence, Klopp said: “We just lost the plot a little bit, like we were everywhere and nowhere.”
He adds of the second leg: “We have to play really good. We try to win the game there and then we will see what we can do from there…”
Liverpool will find some motivation from the fact that they beat Atalanta 5-0 in Italy in 2020, with Diogo Jota bagging a hattrick in that match.
The other English team in the Europa League quarterfinals West Ham, meanwhile, have an equally difficult task trying to come back from 2-0 down against Xabi Alonso’s German champions Bayer Leverkusen at the London Stadium at 9pm.
Jonas Hofmann and Victor Boniface broke the Hammers’ hearts in the first leg in Germany, scoring their two goals in the last seven minutes of the tie.
