Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said his players “lost the plot” in their 3-0 Europa League quarterfinal first-leg defeat to Atalanta at Anfield last week. But he is hoping they can write their own script and have a fairytale ending just Bruce Willis in Die Hard.

For that to happen, Klopp wants his manne to “try hard” as they look to fight back from the dead at the Gewiss Stadium in Italy tonight at 9pm. Last hope: Reds boss Klopp. Picture: Peter Byrne After watching in horror as two goals from Gianluca Scamacca and a Mario Pasalic stunned Anfield into silence, Klopp said: “We just lost the plot a little bit, like we were everywhere and nowhere.” He adds of the second leg: “We have to play really good. We try to win the game there and then we will see what we can do from there…”