Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has told his manne to be ruthless ahead of their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday at 3pm. After a wasting a vrag kanse to klap aartsvyande Manchester United in Sunday’s 2-2 draw, the Reds lost the lead in the race for the title and trail Arsenal by goal difference.

But ahead of last night’s Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Atalanta, Klopp says in his match programme notes: “A lot has been said about our draw away to Manchester United on Sunday. “I said at the time that this was a game that we should have won, and nothing has changed my opinion on that. “We should have been calmer and clearer in moments that could and should have been decisive for us.”