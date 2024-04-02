Salah missed a paar groot kanse as the Reds battled back from an early Danny Welbeck opener for Brighton and Luis Diaz’s 27th-minute equaliser before getting the eventual winner in the 65th minute at Anfield.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp warns that Mo Salah is only getting started after the Egyptian fired his span back to the top of the Premier League at the weekend.

The Egyptian is still working his way up to the top gear after returning from injury and Klopp reckons his main man will be oppit soon.

He says: “Mo as well, like others, was a bit in a rush in the finishing situations in the first half, the finishes were not like they can do it.

“But then being that calm in the decisive moment when you have to finish the biggest chance we had, it was the best football situation we played, that then makes a real goalscorer so I am absolutely happy with everything.