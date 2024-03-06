Bayern decided to part ways with Tuchel at the end of the season after a tough term, which leaves them currently trailing Alonso’s Leverkusen by 10 points after 24 matches.

Bayern Munich have reportedly opened talks with Liverpool target Xabi Alonso to take over from outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel.

Liverpool, meanwhile, announced that Jurgen Klopp would leave the club at the end of the season, with the Reds linked with a move for their former Spanish midfielder Alonso, who also played for Bayern.

Klopp also gave his approval for Alonso, saying: “Xabi is doing an incredible job.

“The ‘dinosaurs’ like [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Jose] Mourinho, [Pep] Guardiola and myself will not do it for 20 more years but the next generation is already there. I would say Xabi is standout in that department.