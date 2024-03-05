Ciro Immobile scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the first leg of the tie, with Lazio taking a 1-0 lead into tonight’s clash at the Allianz Arena.

🎙️ Tuchel: "We have 90 minutes to make it count, and don't have any time to waste. We can't afford to wait to attack or to play the ball up the pitch. Time is on Lazio's side.



The defeat left outgoing Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel frustrated, with the German saying: “We’re frustrated and angry about the defeat. I’m not sure why we lost our conviction in the second half, but we did and then we fell behind.

“I can’t explain it because we told the team to maintain their intensity and be even braver going forward…”

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri, meanwhile, adds that they will fight for the win tonight, saying of their first-leg win: “It is the victory of application, of moments of suffering. There is satisfaction because we beat one of the strongest teams in Europe, but there’s also regret because the scoreline could have been bigger. I liked the compactness and spirit of the team…”