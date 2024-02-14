All is not well in the Bayern Munich camp as they get ready to face Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash tonight at 10pm. Klapped 3-0 by title rivals Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, with coach Thomas Tuchel trailing coach Xabi Alonso’s men by five points, they desperately need to bounce back and stay alive in Europe.

With Jose Mourinho being lined with under-pressure Tuchel's Bayern job, one of his key players Thomas Muller slammed his teammates after their performance against Bayern. Muller says: "There were enough international-level players on the pitch, so there is no reason to talk about the coach." One of those players, Harry Kane who left Tottenham at the start of the season in search of gold in Germany, will be honger to beat Ciro Immobile and his teammates tonight to get one foot in the quarterfinals door.