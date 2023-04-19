Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola warned his players that Bayern Munich will be out to give them a bloedbek in the Champions League on Wednesday night. City take a hewige 3-0 lead to the Allianz Arena for the 9pm quarterfinal second leg after mauling picking Thomas Tuchel’s Germans apart last week.

It proved too much for Bayern teammates Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane as they rolled each other after the match, with the now-suspended Mane giving Sane a bloedbek. 𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐖. 𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐆![CDATA[]]>𝐄![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐇![CDATA[]]>𝐄![CDATA[]]>𝐑.



🔴⚪🔜 #FCBMCI #packmas #UCL pic.twitter.com/59HOUq6cq0 — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) April 18, 2023 But rather than taking it as a sign that his former club are falling apart, the Catalan reckons it shows that they will fight even harder on Wednesday night. Guardiola says: “Sometimes you need conflict to make the team more together, I am pretty sure of that.

Building for Bayern! ⏳💪 pic.twitter.com/07fPh1CqQb — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 18, 2023 “It’s not a weak point, it will be a strong point [for them] against us. Conflicted: Pep Guardiola “If it was the opposite and we had lost 3-0… and there was some conflict, the team would say it is a final for us and we know exactly what we have to do and we will do it.” Veteran Bayern forward Thomas Muller must box clever to avoid a knockout.

The two-time European Cup winner says: “We believe we still have a chance. “But we have to start the first half well, be in the game and maybe even lead 1-0 by halftime. Box Smart: Thomas Muller “We don't need to score all three in the first ten minutes, just get the first and keep plugging away, even if the second only arrives in the 80th minute.