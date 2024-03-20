Sharks prop Vincent Koch wants his manskap to draw inspiration from South Africa’s UFC middleweight champions Dricus du Plessis to instil a 'never give up' mentality in his span amid their struggles this season. The Durbanites are rooted to the foot of the United Rugby Championship (URC) table after 10 defeats from 11 matches, and host Ulster at Kings Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Despite being at the bottom of the log, Koch remains optimistic, citing the resilience of his teammates. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sharks (@sharksrugby) The Springbok double world champion believes in the process under head coach John Plumtree and sees parallels between the Sharks' situation and the challenges faced by the Bokke before winning the 2019 World Cup. He says: “We are a people that never give up. And a South African team will never give up.