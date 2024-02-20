The acquisitions, as reported by Rapport and RugbyPass, offer a glimmer of hope for Sharks coach John Plumtree, whose side are in last place in the United Rugby Championship after nine defeats in 10 matches.

Amid one of their worst-ever seasons, the Sharks have reportedly secured World Cup-winning Springboks Andre Esterhuizen and Trevor Nyakane for the 2024-25 campaign.

Ex-Sharks, now Harlequins bruiser Esterhuizen is set to fill the void at inside centre left by Rohan Janse van Rensburg’s mid-season move to Japan. Former Bull yster Nyakane, a versatile and seasoned prop from Racing 92, brings experience to the youthful front row at Kings Park.

Ou haai: Andre Esterhuizen. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/INPHO/Shutterstock (14133646ab)

After the Sharks' 25-21 defeat to the Stormers on Saturday, Plumtree cited a backroom overhaul, injuries, and late returns of World Cup players as the stumbling blocks in his first year back at the helm.

He says: “I’m not making excuses here, but everything about this season has been about jumping into a cold bath. We’ve been working with a new coaching team, us getting to know each other, there have been a lot of injuries, the World Cup Springboks have come back late. So it’s been tough logistically for many reasons.