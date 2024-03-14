The Sharks beefed up their Springboks stock on Wednesday by announcing that Racing 92’s Trevor Nyakane would be joining the franchise. Nyakane will join a Sharks outfit that already includes the likes of Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks like Vincent Koch, Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sharks (@sharksrugby) The 34-year-old made a name for himself at the Bulls, and was part of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup winning campaigns of 2019 and 2022, although he didn’t play much of a part in Japan due to injury. The Durban-based team are expected to announce the capture of another World Cup winner in Andre Esterhuizen, who returns after spending time at Harlequins in England. Two weeks ago, the Sharks announced that the Lions pair of Jordan Hendrikse and Emmanuel Tshituka would be joining their older brothers Jaden and Vincent in Durban.