Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane is willing to go to a dark place against Argentina on Saturday, because he believes that’s where the visitors will take them to at Ellis Park. The friendly 34-year-old veteran front-rower has not yet played a Test in the Green and Gold this year and with places up for grabs for the World Cup in France in September, he plans to hit the Pumas hard up front for the backs to do the running at the back in the Rugby Championship clash.

⏳ Up next in #TRC2023 = Argentina



And while he hasn’t played yet for the Boks this year, he says: “It’s been a while since I’ve worn the jersey, so I’m very excited. “It’s going to be a tough challenge and given the competition in this environment [within the Bok squad], we know as individuals we have to bring our best all the time and use the opportunity.” He adds: “It’s going to be a tough game. Argentina are physical in the scrums, mauls and lineouts, so we have to man up. But I’m excited to go out there and express myself.”