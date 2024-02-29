The Sharks have dropped ‘n hele clues about big-name signings as loose forward Vincent Tshituka shares the scoop on how the Haaie can beat the Lions on Saturday.

In a post on X on Wednesday providing clues to four new signings for the 2024/25 season, the Durbanites shared pics of four laaities who look like a younger Andre Esterhuizen, with fellow reported targets Racing 92 prop Trevor Nyakane, Lions playmaker Jordan Hendrikse and Vincent’s younger boet, Emmanuel, also from The Pride.