The Sharks have dropped ‘n hele clues about big-name signings as loose forward Vincent Tshituka shares the scoop on how the Haaie can beat the Lions on Saturday.
In a post on X on Wednesday providing clues to four new signings for the 2024/25 season, the Durbanites shared pics of four laaities who look like a younger Andre Esterhuizen, with fellow reported targets Racing 92 prop Trevor Nyakane, Lions playmaker Jordan Hendrikse and Vincent’s younger boet, Emmanuel, also from The Pride.
The Sharks then posted a video of Hendrikse, whose ou boet Jaden is a star at Kings Park, kicking for posts with the headline ‘New new converted’.
The Sharks face the Lions at Ellis Park this week in the URC at 3pm, and Vincent – an ex-Lions yster – shared their game plan, saying: “They’re going to play a running brand of rugby and tire us out so they can take us on later in the game, I know that’s going to be a big aspect of their plan.”