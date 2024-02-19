The Stormers asserted their dominance over the Sharks on Saturday in a compelling United Rugby Championship clash at Kings Park, securing a 25-21 victory in Durban. The Sharks, enduring a challenging season with just one win in 10 matches, faced a determined Stormers side minus Springbok world champions Deon Fourie, Manie Libbok and Damian Willemse eyeing playoff contention.

Early on, the Stormers took charge as hooker Joseph Dweba and scrumhalf Paul de Wet crossed for tries, showcasing their ruthless attacking style. Influential: Neethling Fouche. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix Dweba sprinted over after Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s crossfield kick found wing Ben Loader, before Warrick Gelant had the confidence to attempt a chip-kick over the Sharks' defence that the No. 15 regathered and found the supporting De Wet, who he sent sprinting clear through with a fine pass. Feinberg-Mngomezulu added a conversion and a penalty before half-time, establishing a 15-7 lead. Despite the Sharks’ resilience, highlighted by Ox Nche’s try from close quarters on the half hour mark converted by Curwin Bosch, the Stormers continued their offensive onslaught.

Loader’s crucial 49th-minute touchdown after cutting in from the wing, converted by Feinberg-Mngomezulu, proved decisive His subsequent penalty further extended the lead. The Sharks fought back, with James Venter’s touchdown after diving against the post and Siya Masuku’s conversion narrowing the gap, setting the stage for a tense finale. Stormers skipper Neethling Fouche played an influential role, dominating in scrums and contributing across the pitch in a Man of the Match 80-minute performance.