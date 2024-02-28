The clock is ticking for the very first International Kung Fu Fight League that will take place in Cape Town this weekend and all for a good cause. Cape Town-born Legend of Kung Fu champion Muhammad Junaid Chafeker a.k.a M.J.Li will headline several exhibitions fights, and says this will be the first time he gets to compete in the Mother City against international athletes.

Chafeker will face off against several national and continental champions from Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique. He will be joined by fellow SA kickboxing champion Shameer Hassen from Gauteng. Chafeker says he’s quite excited to show off his skills in his hometown. Details: All the information about event. Picture supplied "I look forward to this opportunity, fighting at home with local support and these exhibition fights come at a good time as it's motivated by a good cause.”

He says the aim of the Kung Fu Fight League is to raise awareness around the socio economic conditions in Africa. He will also be draped in the South African and Palestinian flag colours during the exhibition fights as a way of showing solidarity. He also adopted a number of schools in disadvantaged areas including Bonteheuwel, Langa, Nyanga and Gugulethu. A portion of the ticket sales of The Exhibition Fights will go towards assisting these students receiving training at The MJ Li Kung Fu Foundation. The Exhibition Fights take place on Saturday 2 March at Fairbairn College in Goodwood from 5pm and the second Africa International Youth Kung Fu Championships takes place on Sunday 3 March at the same venue.