Kaapse kung fu world champion Muhammad Junaid Chafeker, aka MJ Li, says an international exhibition fight, which he will headline, will be held at Fairbairn College on 2 March.

The proceeds will go to Palestinian victims and Cedar Primary School. This will be the first time Muhammad will be competing on African soil and he will be joined by seven other continental and national champions from across Africa.

Muhammad says: “Before I am a world champion, I have to be a humanitarian. All proceeds from these fights are dedicated to Cedar Primary in Bonteheuwel.

“I adopted the school in 2016 because the kids come from disadvantaged communities and tough economic areas. The school has a daily feeding scheme where they feed more than 350 kids who are not able to bring lunch to school.