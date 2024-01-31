The second International Youth Kung Fu and Martial Arts Championships returns to Cape Town in March.
Kaapse kung fu world champion Muhammad Junaid Chafeker, aka MJ Li, says an international exhibition fight, which he will headline, will be held at Fairbairn College on 2 March.
The proceeds will go to Palestinian victims and Cedar Primary School. This will be the first time Muhammad will be competing on African soil and he will be joined by seven other continental and national champions from across Africa.
Muhammad says: “Before I am a world champion, I have to be a humanitarian. All proceeds from these fights are dedicated to Cedar Primary in Bonteheuwel.
“I adopted the school in 2016 because the kids come from disadvantaged communities and tough economic areas. The school has a daily feeding scheme where they feed more than 350 kids who are not able to bring lunch to school.
“As well as what has been happening in Gaza for the last few years, we have been witnessing oppression, ethnic cleansing, apartheid and we have witnessed some dire conditions. As a humanitarian, I know it’s not just Muslims who are suffering, but also Palestinian Christians.”
This will be the second youth kung fu championship to be hosted in Cape Town, and is for youngsters between the ages of 10 and 19 years old.
The countries that will be represented are Botswana, Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia as well as the United States, Mexico, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.
Tickets for the second Youth Kung Fu Championships are available via Quicket at R150.