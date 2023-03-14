The South African youth team came out tops, winning gold at the first edition of the Africa Youth Kung Fu Championships. The team bagged a moerse 21 gold medals, six silver and six bronze at the tournament which took place at Filia Multi-Purpose Hall in Goodwood on March 4 and 5.

The tournament was hosted by world-renowned kung fu master Muhammad Junaid Chafeker, aka MJ Li, who said the inaugural event was a success. “We had a strong team of 35 athletes who I have been training for some time. I would definitely rate it a success, the kids and the youth were very excited to be competing,” MJ Li said. As many as 90 athletes from SA, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Mozambique and Tanzania competed in Taolu Forms, Group Synchronized Events and San Da Chinese Kickboxing Full Contact.

Botswana proved to be the toughest competition for the hosts, followed by the Zimbabweans and Malawians. MJ Li said: “This is a proud moment for me, my students gave it their all and showed their competitive edge against their African counterparts.” The home team was captained by Sinawo Yola, 19, from Gugulethu, who finished with two gold with a silver and bronze medals in the two-day competition.