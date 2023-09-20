The second International African Youth Kung Fu and Martial Arts Championships returns to Cape Town in March 2024, and registration for competition trials are now open to all youth aged 10 to 19 years, with or without martial arts experience. The trials will take place at Fairbairn College Multi-Purpose Hall on October 14.

The competition is hosted by kung fu world champion Muhammad Junaid Chafeker, aka MJ Li, through his MJ Li Foundation. “We are preparing a stronger South African youth team as we are working on a bigger and better tournament. It is open to all of my students and we have opened the invitation to all youth in Cape Town and the Western Cape, both male and female,” Chafeker said. “Myself and two of the judges will look at some of the talent on the day and where we spot potential, we will identify them and draft them into the youth squad for the championships next year. They will undergo six months of training.”

The South African team are the defending champions, and Chafeker says more competition trials will be hosted in Johannesburg, Paarl, Caledon and East London. The countries that will participate are Botswana, Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania as well as the USA, Mexico, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye. Registration for trials is open until October 7 and costs R100 per athlete.