The Stormers’ seven-match winning run against the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship came to an abrupt end as they fell to a 40-22 defeat at a sold-out Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night.
Jake White’s Bulls dominated from the start, with hooker Johan Grobbelaar scoring two tries and contributions from Springboks Canan Moodie and Embrose Papier. Flyhalf Johan Goosen added 20 points through penalties and conversions, capitalising on the Stormers’ misbehaviour.
The Bulls pack dominated from an early stage, and they never lost control, forcing John Dobson’s manne into frequent lapses of discipline.
Despite efforts from Ben Loader, Evan Roos, and Andre-Hugo Venter, the Stormers sukkeled to cope with the Bulls’ control up front.
The match, delayed by an hour due to thunderstorms, saw the Bulls seizing an early lead and maintaining it throughout. The Stormers showcased moments of quality, including an impressive try in the right corner by winger Loader, but were unable to consistently threaten the Bulls’ tryline.
Goosen’s penalty hat-trick extended the Bulls’ lead, and even with a yellow card for outside centre Stedman Gans, the Stormers couldn’t capitalise fully.
No.7 Roos’ maul try and flyhalf Manie Libbok’s conversions and penalty narrowed the gap to 19-15 at half-time. However, the Bulls pounced on Stormers’ ill-discipline, securing the victory with Grobbelaar’s second try.
Despite a glimmer of hope with replacement Venter’s barge-over score and Libbok adding the extras, the Stormers couldn’t mount a comeback as Papier sealed the Bulls’ win.
There were just four minutes remaining when the scrumhalf gathered possession 30 metres from the Stormers’ line, and he showcased his footie skills, twice kicking ahead and retaining control before regathering and claiming his span’s fourth try.
Weekend’s Other URC results: Edinburgh 19 Ospreys 15, Munster 45 Zebre 29, Benetton 9 Glasgow Warriors 19, Connacht 26 Scarlets 10, Cardiff 20 Leinster 33, Ulster 49 Dragons 26.