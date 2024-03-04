The Stormers’ seven-match winning run against the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship came to an abrupt end as they fell to a 40-22 defeat at a sold-out Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night. Jake White’s Bulls dominated from the start, with hooker Johan Grobbelaar scoring two tries and contributions from Springboks Canan Moodie and Embrose Papier. Flyhalf Johan Goosen added 20 points through penalties and conversions, capitalising on the Stormers’ misbehaviour.

The Bulls pack dominated from an early stage, and they never lost control, forcing John Dobson’s manne into frequent lapses of discipline. Captain: Stormers’ Deon Fourie. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix Despite efforts from Ben Loader, Evan Roos, and Andre-Hugo Venter, the Stormers sukkeled to cope with the Bulls’ control up front. The match, delayed by an hour due to thunderstorms, saw the Bulls seizing an early lead and maintaining it throughout. The Stormers showcased moments of quality, including an impressive try in the right corner by winger Loader, but were unable to consistently threaten the Bulls’ tryline.

Written in the stars ⚡️🐂🏆#BackTheBulls pic.twitter.com/9yInJEnn3G — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 2, 2024 Goosen’s penalty hat-trick extended the Bulls’ lead, and even with a yellow card for outside centre Stedman Gans, the Stormers couldn’t capitalise fully. No.7 Roos’ maul try and flyhalf Manie Libbok’s conversions and penalty narrowed the gap to 19-15 at half-time. However, the Bulls pounced on Stormers’ ill-discipline, securing the victory with Grobbelaar’s second try. HELLO & welcome to gloomy Loftus Versfeld.



Proceeding for round 11 where the @Vodacom Bulls host the @THESTORMERS has been delayed due to the imminent threat of lighting and thunderstorms.



New time for kick off is 17:35.



💙🐃 #BULvSTO #URC #BackTheBulls #LoftusIsFull pic.twitter.com/XmQaaHIhbB — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 2, 2024 Despite a glimmer of hope with replacement Venter’s barge-over score and Libbok adding the extras, the Stormers couldn’t mount a comeback as Papier sealed the Bulls’ win.